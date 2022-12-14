Cold Blast Next Week?

Email City Guide
By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The rain is out of here and sunshine is expected for the rest of this week. This will give us a chance to finally dry out a little. Temperatures will be much cooler with most highs in the 40s and 50s. Lows at night will near or below freezing. A buildup of extreme cold in Siberia is forecast to break up and drop south next week. This could bring a blast of cold air our way around or just before Christmas.

