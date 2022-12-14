Cooler temps look to stick around

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Wednesday, we will have a high of 51 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will turn out of the north as a cold front moves through the area. This front will cause temps to be near or below freezing at night. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 30 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, temps will continue to fall. We will have a high of 51 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 28 with mostly clear skies.

Friday, temperatures will only rise into the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, temperatures will fall into the mid-20s. Saturday, we will have a high of 49 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 28 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, temps will climb into the 50s before another cold front arrives Monday bringing in slight rain chances.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.