Cooler temps look to stick around

By Garrett James
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Wednesday, we will have a high of 51 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will turn out of the north as a cold front moves through the area. This front will cause temps to be near or below freezing at night. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 30 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, temps will continue to fall. We will have a high of 51 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 28 with mostly clear skies.

Friday, temperatures will only rise into the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, temperatures will fall into the mid-20s. Saturday, we will have a high of 49 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 28 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, temps will climb into the 50s before another cold front arrives Monday bringing in slight rain chances.

