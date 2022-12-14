High school basketball - Dec. 13, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday night.
Final girls scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Holliday
|72
|Vernon
|15
|Rider
|43
|Aledo
|62
|Nocona
|59
|Dodd City
|37
|Iowa Park
|43
|City View
|30
VERNON VS. HOLLIDAY
RIDER VS. ALEDO
Final boys scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Hirschi
|51
|Ferris
|48
|Archer City
|34
|Holliday
|53
|Guthrie
|22
|Quanah
|81
|Graham
|63
|Iowa Park
|55
FERRIS VS. HIRSCHI
