High school basketball - Dec. 13, 2022

Hirschi defeated Ferris in basketball Tuesday night.
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday night.

Final girls scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Holliday72Vernon15
Rider43Aledo62
Nocona59Dodd City37
Iowa Park43City View30

VERNON VS. HOLLIDAY

RIDER VS. ALEDO

Final boys scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Hirschi51Ferris48
Archer City34Holliday53
Guthrie22Quanah81
Graham63Iowa Park55

FERRIS VS. HIRSCHI

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

