High school basketball - Dec. 13, 2022

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday night.

Final girls scores:

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Holliday 72 Vernon 15 Rider 43 Aledo 62 Nocona 59 Dodd City 37 Iowa Park 43 City View 30

VERNON VS. HOLLIDAY

RIDER VS. ALEDO

Final boys scores:

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Hirschi 51 Ferris 48 Archer City 34 Holliday 53 Guthrie 22 Quanah 81 Graham 63 Iowa Park 55

FERRIS VS. HIRSCHI

