How to save energy while staying warm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures across Texoma will be dropping below freezing at night for most areas in the next few days, so it is time to crank that heater up.

We’ve had a rough couple of winters here in Texoma, so experts have offered a few tips on how to stay warm. It all starts with the insulation in your home.

“What we recommend is 14 inches in depth and that gives us an R-38 insulation factor,” Darryl Robinson, President of Robinson Air, said. “That is what you are looking for. Any more than that may be a waste, any less than that is not enough.”

With cooler temperatures on the horizon, it is time to whip out those blankets and turn the heater up, but there are other ways for you to stay warm while keeping your bills low.

“If you got gaps in your doors or your windows, what you can always use is insulation or one of these insulation plastic kits,” Christian Allbee, employee at Sutherland’s, said. “Just place it over your uninsulated windows and it will keep it nice and warm. For your doors, slip a draft buster underneath the door and it will keep it nice and sealed off.”

Residents also have their own techniques on conserving energy while staying warm.

“What I do at my house is one, making sure that the house is insolated, the attic is most crucial because all of the heat goes up there,” John Hawksley said.

“We try to lower our thermostat and we also pull out our nice warm socks and sweaters,” Robin Jones said.

“We don’t do a lot of in and out,” Gwen Thomas said. “We keep the doors closed and don’t let the good air out and cold air in. Electric blankets and electric heaters.”

Officials said space heaters are okay to use but to make sure they are safe for indoors and to not have anything within three feet. For your pipes, once temperatures drop below freezing, you will need to take care of both indoor and outdoor water pipes.

“Now for your front yard, you should pick up a bag of ice melt and a faucet cover protector because you don’t want your pipes bursting in the middle of the winter,” Allbee said.

“Especially if you have a kitchen that faces an outside wall, you are going to want to open those cabinets because there is not insulation behind that on that exterior wall, sometimes leading to the garage for instance,” Robinson said. “You want to open up those cabinets, sometimes underneath the sink to keep those pipes from freezing.”

As we approach winter-like temperatures, keep these tips and tricks in mind because it will help save you money by conserving energy use while still keeping you warm inside your home.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.