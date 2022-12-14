Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFISD recognizes students for helping at car wreck

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three brothers were recognized at the Wichita Falls ISD board meeting Monday night for an act of heroism.

On the morning of Nov. 16, three brothers, Braeylon, Rickie and Elijah Williams, were waiting on their bus to go to school when they witnessed a single-car crash. They heard children crying and immediately ran over to help. After smelling gas, they pulled three children and their mother out from the car and brought them home to safety.

“I think it just shows as a community that the parents, grandparents, guardians, staff and teachers here at WFISD are collectively doing a good job to not only educate these kids but turn them into good humans.”

Along with being recognized, the WFISD police department staff all pitched in money to give the brothers an early Christmas present: a PlayStation 5 along with a gift card to GameStop.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
66-year-old Paul Coleman.
Wichita Falls pastor arrested for sexual assault of a child
43-year-old Joseph Wright.
WFPD arrests man for assault with knife
They want to create good feeder patterns between elementary, middle and high schools.
Wichita Falls ISD attendance zone changes moving forward

Latest News

They have donated over 2,500 bikes in the last 11 years.
Herb Easley Chevrolet donates bicycles to Operation Santa Claus
The event will run from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Archer City square.
Archer City Christmas Festival set for Thursday
Wichita Falls Alliance to host Holiday Artist Market
Wichita Falls Alliance to host Holiday Artist Market
Be sure to check out all of the Holiday Events happening in Graham!
News Channel 6 City Guide: Graham Holiday Events