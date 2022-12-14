WFISD recognizes students for helping at car wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three brothers were recognized at the Wichita Falls ISD board meeting Monday night for an act of heroism.

On the morning of Nov. 16, three brothers, Braeylon, Rickie and Elijah Williams, were waiting on their bus to go to school when they witnessed a single-car crash. They heard children crying and immediately ran over to help. After smelling gas, they pulled three children and their mother out from the car and brought them home to safety.

“I think it just shows as a community that the parents, grandparents, guardians, staff and teachers here at WFISD are collectively doing a good job to not only educate these kids but turn them into good humans.”

Along with being recognized, the WFISD police department staff all pitched in money to give the brothers an early Christmas present: a PlayStation 5 along with a gift card to GameStop.

