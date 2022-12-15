15-year-old raises money for nonprofit in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Social media can start movements and in some cases, raise money.

A fifteen-year-old, named Rosalie Alfert, did just that. She raised 750 dollars in Tik Tok donations for a nonprofit in Wichita Falls. Rosalie is many things, a student, a daughter, and even a co-operator of an axe-throwing shop but perhaps the most interesting thing about her is her platform on Tik Tok. Rosalie manages two accounts, one of which has over three million likes and 77,000 followers, which she says isn’t easy.

“We put three to four hours into it each week to edit and you know make the content and filtering through the comments is pretty constant so it is a pretty big workload that we put on ourselves,” Alfert said.

For many, Tik Tok is a place to make silly videos but for Rosalie, it’s an opportunity to spread awareness about Chooch Axe-Throwing as well as give back to her community.

Chooch Axe-Throwing opened about two years ago before being relocated to the Sikes Senter Mall this year. Rosalie says it was her idea to create a Tik Tok account consisting of a couple of things

“My goal was to give money to the Presbyterian Manor at the good Samaritan fund. So they keep elderly folks in their home whenever they live past their retirement home. So we thought it was a beautiful story and so once we heard about that we were like ‘we need to do something about this’,” Alfert said.

Rosalie said she made up to 750 dollars from donations from her followers going live. She will be donating it entirely to Presbyterian Manor. Marketing director, Jerri Thomas, explained how much the donation means to the organization.

“We do rely on donations because of us being a nonprofit, and so to hear that a young person wanting to donate to seniors is so heartwarming. She’s just an amazing, young person,” Thomas said.

The young entrepreneur and philanthropist said she plans on continuing to raise money for the same cause through her Tik Tok lives and will look into helping even more charities in the future.

