Colder temps look likely next week

By Garrett James
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Thursday, temps will continue to fall. We will have a high of 51 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 29 with clear skies. Friday, temperatures will only rise into the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, temperatures will fall into the mid-20s.

Saturday, we will have a high of 49 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 28 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, temps will climb into the 50s before another cold front arrives Monday. Before the front arrives, we will see a high in the mid-50s with partly cloudy skies. However, after the cold front moves through we will see temps fall into the 40s.

