Hospice of Wichita Falls makes last minute push for Tree of Lights campaign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is making a last minute push for their Tree of Lights fundraising campaign.

The community has the opportunity to donate to light a light on the tree in honor of a loved one. If the donation goal of $300,000 is reached by Friday, Dec. 16, the star on top of the tree will be lit.

If the goal is met, the star will be lit during our 6 p.m. newscast.

Donations can be made on the Hospice of Wichita Falls website, through Venmo @HospiceofWF, calling at 940-691-0982, or by coming in person.

