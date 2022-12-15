Email City Guide
Hospice of Wichita Falls makes last minute push for Tree of Lights campaign

Erin Spiva of Hospice of Wichita Falls gives the details on the last push for the Tree of Lights fundraising campaign.
By Norman Garcia
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is making a last minute push for their Tree of Lights fundraising campaign.

The community has the opportunity to donate to light a light on the tree in honor of a loved one. If the donation goal of $300,000 is reached by Friday, Dec. 16, the star on top of the tree will be lit.

If the goal is met, the star will be lit during our 6 p.m. newscast.

Donations can be made on the Hospice of Wichita Falls website, through Venmo @HospiceofWF, calling at 940-691-0982, or by coming in person.

