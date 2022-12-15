How to manage stress during the holidays

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For those who think holiday stress can’t be avoided, it actually can.

Irma Escobedo, a licensed professional counselor at the Community Healthcare Center, wants people to know there’s a way to manage it all.

“The holidays are definitely stressful and I think a lot people can agree with me on that,” holiday shopper Brianna Hudson said.

Hudson said shopping for her family and loved ones is hard when she can’t find time during the holidays.

“I barely am able to manage my time. It’s like a team effort really. A lot of my family, especially my husband, we all talk together and with a game plan of who’s going to get what at what time and where we’re gonna be,” Hudson said.

A game plan can be helpful when it comes to tackling holiday stress.

“It’s about setting realistic expectations and not putting all this unrealistic pressure on you, things aren’t going to come out perfect. There’s going to be some bumps on the road. Things aren’t going to come out as smoothly as we always plan,” Escobedo said.

Another holiday shopper, Jordan Conn, is dealing with holiday stress but it’s from not being able to see his family.

“Being stationed away from my family and not being able to see them. Trying to keep that communication, keep those lines of flow going,” Conn said.

“Now we have the new era of technology where you can just check in and just Facetime for a little bit if you’re not able to be physically present with your family in the moment,” Escobedo said.

“Having to do a lot of the shopping with your kids, it’s a lot, it’s definitely a lot,” Hudson said.

If you find that you’ve pushed yourself over the limit, trying to exercise could help.

“Get enough sleep, eating at appropriate hours, taking in some physical activity and most of all taking care of yourself,” Escobedo said.

