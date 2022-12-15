Email City Guide
Kiowa Casino raises over $20k from 14th Cash for Toys Drive

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEVOL, Okla. (KAUZ) - Kiowa Casino & Hotel hosted its 14th annual Cash for Toys Drive last week to help children in need of gifts.

$20,379.88 was distributed to several Texoma organizations on Wednesday. Guests at the casino were invited to donate $10 or more in cash in exchange for free play rewards. The money raised will go to help buy gifts for kids in need this holiday season.

”It is very instrumental in helping us meet the needs of children in our community,” Major Joe Burton, commanding officer of The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls, said. “Not only in Wichita Falls but the surrounding county as well, so it comes at a great time where we can be able to reach out more into the community we all love.”

Kiowa Casino said over 2,000 people participated in the drive. The following organizations will benefit from the drive:

