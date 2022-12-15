New Year’s brings an influx of new members

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - New Year’s is just around the corner and so is filling out your New Year’s resolutions. The most common resolution is getting healthy and gyms are already seeing an influx of new members

Thanks to the slow down in COVID, gyms are seeing people join earlier than previous years.

“So we always see people come in, health and wellness are important all year round, but ‘new year new you,’ so we get a lot then,” Tamilyn Robinson, General Manager of Crunch Fitness.

Gyms are gaining 4 to 5 new members a day and the growing crowd can cause issues with existing members. Some will even avoid the gym this time of year.

“Our regular weight lifters kind of roll their eyes, but we have a good demographic and they’re willing to open up and kind of wait their turn, or show the new people how to use the machine if they need to,” Group Fitness Coordinator, Tammy Roe said. “Group classes are really welcoming to more people.”

Getting into the habit of going to the gym can be the biggest downfall of new members, and most stop going by the last week of January.

“Just stay consistent. Everybody comes up with a resolution and you’re like ‘oh I want to do this, do that, get healthy, blah blah blah.’ I say stick to it, it’s your thought, it’s your idea, it’s your goal. Don’t waste your own time,” Jadon Stringfellow, new member.

While nearly half of American adults will make New Year’s resolutions, only half of those adults are projected to keep them.

