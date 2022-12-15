Seasonably Cool

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re on the cool side of a big storms located to our north. This will continue bringing us cool weather into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s by day and 20s and 30s by night. The forecast looks dry until maybe some rain chances early next week. We’re still watching for an Arctic blast headed our way toward the end of next week. As of now, the forecast would favor dry and cold weather.

