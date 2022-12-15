Union Square delivers gifts to Ben Milam Elementary kids

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Children in need will have presents under the tree Christmas morning, all thanks to Union Square. The credit union donated 50 gifts to Ben Milam Elementary Wednesday morning.

This is the 5th year Union Square has partnered with Ben Milam Elementary to help ensure children have gifts for Christmas and staff at Ben Milam said it makes a big impact for these families.

“Our families are so appreciative of any help that they can get sometimes during this time of the year,” Debra Compton, school counselor at Ben Milam Elementary, said.

50 kids will have at least one present under the tree thanks to Union Square. The gifts were purchased and donated based on a list given by Ben Milam Elementary.

“It is wonderful to see how they step up to help us, from the community,” Compton said. “We can’t do this without help from the community and our PIE partners. This is something that we can’t do alone, and it is amazing.”

“That is what Union Square is built on,” Austin Yonts, assistant supervisor at Union Square, said. “We love to give back to our community. Our members believe in it almost as much as our employees as well, which is the most amazing part. Every year we put out a tree and before we know it all the angels are gone.”

For Yonts, he remembers seeing programs like this as a kid. It meant a lot to him and is why he enjoys being a part of delivering these gifts.

“My mom is a kindergarten teacher,” Yonts said. “I grew up with a teacher in the house my entire life. This is the sort of thing I got to see growing up and it feels so special being a part of it moving forward.”

Along with the presents, students were having fun and getting in the Christmas spirit.

“Today is just a big day,” Compton said. “Everyone at our school is so excited about the delivery here. I have a lot of people inside ready to help. Everybody is ready to pitch in. We have gingerbread houses being built, reward parties going on, just a lot of fun stuff going on. This just adds to the fun that we have going on.”

The gifts were given to their parents in secret so they can put them under the tree for the kids to open in 11 days.

