Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Union Square delivers gifts to Ben Milam Elementary kids

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Children in need will have presents under the tree Christmas morning, all thanks to Union Square. The credit union donated 50 gifts to Ben Milam Elementary Wednesday morning.

This is the 5th year Union Square has partnered with Ben Milam Elementary to help ensure children have gifts for Christmas and staff at Ben Milam said it makes a big impact for these families.

“Our families are so appreciative of any help that they can get sometimes during this time of the year,” Debra Compton, school counselor at Ben Milam Elementary, said.

50 kids will have at least one present under the tree thanks to Union Square. The gifts were purchased and donated based on a list given by Ben Milam Elementary.

“It is wonderful to see how they step up to help us, from the community,” Compton said. “We can’t do this without help from the community and our PIE partners. This is something that we can’t do alone, and it is amazing.”

“That is what Union Square is built on,” Austin Yonts, assistant supervisor at Union Square, said. “We love to give back to our community. Our members believe in it almost as much as our employees as well, which is the most amazing part. Every year we put out a tree and before we know it all the angels are gone.”

For Yonts, he remembers seeing programs like this as a kid. It meant a lot to him and is why he enjoys being a part of delivering these gifts.

“My mom is a kindergarten teacher,” Yonts said. “I grew up with a teacher in the house my entire life. This is the sort of thing I got to see growing up and it feels so special being a part of it moving forward.”

Along with the presents, students were having fun and getting in the Christmas spirit.

“Today is just a big day,” Compton said. “Everyone at our school is so excited about the delivery here. I have a lot of people inside ready to help. Everybody is ready to pitch in. We have gingerbread houses being built, reward parties going on, just a lot of fun stuff going on. This just adds to the fun that we have going on.”

The gifts were given to their parents in secret so they can put them under the tree for the kids to open in 11 days.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
They want to create good feeder patterns between elementary, middle and high schools.
Wichita Falls ISD attendance zone changes moving forward
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
Sidney Donnell Garcia was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Wichita Falls murder suspect faces new charges
66-year-old Paul Coleman.
Wichita Falls pastor arrested for sexual assault of a child

Latest News

For those who think holiday stress can’t be avoided, it actually can.
How to manage stress during the holidays
Kiowa Casino raises over $20k from 14th Cash for Toys Drive
Kiowa Casino raises over $20k from 14th Cash for Toys Drive
“Our regular weight lifters kind of roll their eyes."
New Year’s brings an influx of new gym members
“They went out and they wanted to win."
Benjamin wins 1A DII state football title