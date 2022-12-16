Downtown YMCA to open esports lounge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Esports is on the rise in popularity and colleges and universities, including MSU Texas, have started their own teams.

The lounge at the downtown YMCA was inspired by Midwestern State’s own esports lounge. The YMCA hopes to partner with MSU Texas to provide educational and career advancement opportunities.

“So there is now money out there to go and further your education. Probably about five or seven years ago you just started seeing job advertisements for esports coaches at colleges and universities. We hope to really continue with that MSU partnership,” Steve Hudman, Vice President of Operations, said.

Hudman said the new lounge is geared toward providing a safe and secure space for members to enjoy video games.

“My kids love gaming. My son, that is what he loves to do, that’s his award that we give him for the weekends,” Luci Cavazos, an employee, said. “He has not seen the esports lounge. When he sees that, he’s gonna love that. That’s just another amenity that we can bring him to when we come to the YMCA to get our workout on.”

The lounge will officially open the first week of January.

