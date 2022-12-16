Email City Guide
Eve is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home.

Eve is a cat who loves to cuddle and wants to join your family.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweet furball, you can call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824. Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, and it covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

