WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Farmer’s Market Association is holding Miracle on Austin St. Christmas Market Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market will have activities for kids, a raffle for prizes, and a dog sweater contest.

You can also get pictures and candy with Santa Claus and the Grinch.

