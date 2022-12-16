Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department to host pancake breakfast fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser.

The fundraiser will go towards maintaining the VFD vehicles, PPEs, and overall maintenance around the station.

It will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at their fire station at 291 Bailey Rd.

