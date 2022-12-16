Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department to host pancake breakfast fundraiser

The Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pancake breakfast fundraiser
By Norman Garcia
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser.

The fundraiser will go towards maintaining the VFD vehicles, PPEs, and overall maintenance around the station.

It will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at their fire station at 291 Bailey Rd.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autumn Gestes.
Police arrest mother of dead 2-year-old
The fire is in the 1800 block of Kemp Blvd.
WFFD fights house fire on Kemp
Ronnie Lang, William Bell, Payton Collier and Ashley Esselborn.
Four indicted for murder of Zachary Wood
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Waste Management workers Alex Galarza and Paulino Ortego rescued an 83-year-old man who had...
Man, 83, rescued after 7 hours trapped under golf cart

Latest News

Ron Bakken of the Friburg-Cooper VFD explains their upcoming pancake breakfast fundraiser
Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department Interview
Gabriele Poenitzsch explains what to expect at the Christmas market event.
Farmer’s Market Association to host annual Christmas event
25 boxes that resemble snowmen were decorated and will be filled with items needed by a person...
Owens Corning hosts donation event for First Step Inc.
“So there is now money out there to go and further your education."
Downtown YMCA to open esports lounge