Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department to host pancake breakfast fundraiser
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser.
The fundraiser will go towards maintaining the VFD vehicles, PPEs, and overall maintenance around the station.
It will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at their fire station at 291 Bailey Rd.
