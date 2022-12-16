HEALTH WATCH: Invisalign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Not everyone is a fan of braces and experts at StarImage dentistry say that Invisalign are the better option of the two. Why? Well there are numerous reasons. For the Dec. 22′s Health Watch segment, News Channel 6 sat down with experts at StarImage dentistry on the benefits of an Invisalign over braces.

“Invisalign is an alternative to traditional braces, the metal braces that you see in people’s mouth. Invisalign is a clear tray that goes inside your mouth and it’s a clear tray that you’ll change out on a weekly basis, that will gently but affectively move your teeth just like braces would,” said Dr. Van Tassell said.

When comparing metal braces and clear aligners they function differently.

“Braces are able to pull teeth into the right position whereas clear liners push teeth into the right position. Pushing is a much more efficient movement than as pulling. Invisalign gives a steady force, a constant steady force, over a period of time to wear it that’s gently able to move your teeth”, Van Tassell said.

There are some great benefit to using Invisalign versus traditional braces.

“One of the great benefits of an Invisalign over traditional braces is that you can take it out. In order to eat...in order to brush your teeth, you’re able to take it out. So, taking care of your teeth and gum is a whole lot easier with clear braces,” Van Tassell said.

According to Dr. Van Tassell, an Invisalign make it to where they are easy to deal with on a day-to-day basis because one pop in and they are there to stay. Not only are they easy to manage but they are comfortable as well.

“I highly recommend Invisalign to my patients mainly because smiling is such an important part of everybody’s life. if you take a look at just...what....people are more attracted to somebody that smiles versus somebody that doesn’t.. and how many people do you know that are embarrassed to smile or when they’re laughing they cover their mouth. It’s because they’re ashamed of how their teeth look,” Van Tassell said.

If you want to enhance your smile, contact your local dentist to see how Invisalign can change your life.

