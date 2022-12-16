Hospice of WF approaching Tree of Lights goal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is within $44,000 of its Tree of Lights campaign goal.

Hospice has raised $256,900 of their $300,000 goal as of Thursday. If the full amount is raised by 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, Hospice of Wichita Falls will light the star on top of the tree on the Southwest Building during our 6 p.m. newscast.

The Tree of Lights campaign is Hospice of Wichita Falls’ largest annual fundraising campaign. Money raised will go toward ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of the type of illness or financial status.

Friday, Dec. 16 is Radio Day, the final day of the Tree of Lights campaign. Hospice will be live on 102.3 FM the Bull from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

News Channel 6 will have ongoing coverage of the campaign throughout Friday during our newscasts.

