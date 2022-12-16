Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Human heart discovered in Tennessee Department of Transportation salt pile, authorities say

A human heart was found at the TDOT salt barn in McEwen, Tennessee, authorities said.
A human heart was found at the TDOT salt barn in McEwen, Tennessee, authorities said.(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Authorities say a human heart has been discovered in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s salt barn in McEwen, Tennessee.

According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, workers were combining products to make brine on Thursday. As workers were retrieving salt from their barn, they discovered what they believed to be a weirdly shaped rock.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the facility located on Highway 70 East after workers felt unsure of their find. Officers ran several tests on the find and later confirmed it to be a human heart.

Police are now searching the salt piles to see if any other human body parts remain.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the heart was determined to be that of an adult male. Additional DNA testing will be performed to try to determine the heart’s origin.

The investigation remains ongoing and will be led by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents and deputies with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autumn Gestes.
Police arrest mother of dead 2-year-old
The fire is in the 1800 block of Kemp Blvd.
WFFD fights house fire on Kemp
Ronnie Lang, William Bell, Payton Collier and Ashley Esselborn.
Four indicted for murder of Zachary Wood
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Waste Management workers Alex Galarza and Paulino Ortego rescued an 83-year-old man who had...
Man, 83, rescued after 7 hours trapped under golf cart

Latest News

Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights live interview noon
Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights live interview noon
Ron Bakken of the Friburg-Cooper VFD explains their upcoming pancake breakfast fundraiser
Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department Interview
Eve is looking for her forever home
Eve is looking for her forever home
Owens Corning hosts donation event to give back
Owens Corning hosts donation event to give back
Kadidra Roberts' body was found in a wooded area behind a home suggested by a psychic.
Mother says psychic’s tip led her to daughter’s remains