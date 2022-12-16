Owens Corning hosts donation event for First Step Inc.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The holidays are known as a time of giving and one Wichita Falls company is taking part in just that with an annual event. This event is hosted for First Step Inc., nonprofit that helps domestic violence and sexual assault survivors who need help getting back on their feet.

Owens Corning Technical Fabrics Site is a composites plant that manufactures for businesses in the area. Their Women in Operations team brought together employees for an event called Do You Want To Build A Snowman.

25 boxes that resemble snowmen were decorated and will be filled with items needed by a person at one of their shelters. They also donated $3,000 to help fill the boxes. Cassie Cox, safety leader at Owens Corning, said there is one main reason they do this.

“It’s just nice to see that someone is getting something through the holidays especially when people leave because they can leave with nothing so they’re starting from ground zero. Having someone know that they’re cheering you on to keep going is great and being part of that is amazing,” Cox said.

Cox said the ladies put their all into making the snowmen in hopes of brightening someone’s day. This is their second annual event and they hope to continue hosting it as well as raise more money with each year that goes by.

The snowmen were delivered on Thursday to start getting filled with the needed supplies.

