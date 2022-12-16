Email City Guide
Plumbers see spike in business for holidays

J C Goodin
J C Goodin
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The holidays can be a stressful time of year, including for the people who respond when trouble strikes. Plumbers get called on when temperatures drop or systems get overwhelmed.

With over 30 years of experience, J. C. Goodin, owner of Goodin Plumbing, says they receive double the number of calls at the start of the holidays than they do throughout the rest of the year.

Goodin says that’s in part due to the weather. When the temperatures start to drop and heaters are turned on for the first time, it’s very common for people to experience problems with gas leaks. As the holidays go on, they start to see the number of calls increase even more for the overwhelmed plumbing system and clogged drains. However, there are a couple of things you can do to prevent having those issues.

“Make sure you have your hose taken off of your outside hydrants. Put the little styrofoam cap over the outside hydrants. Get stuff ready that outside is going to be prone to freezing. If you have a drain that you know has always been a little bit of a problem you might have the plumber come out and check that drain before all the family gets there,” Goodin said.

Goodin says it’s best to call at least a week in advance for plumbing needs, to better prepare for the holidays and prevent those issues.

