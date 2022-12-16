Rain chances return Sunday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Friday, temperatures will only rise into the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, temperatures will fall into the mid-20s. Saturday, we will have a high of 50 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 28 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, temps will climb into the 50s before another cold front arrives Monday. Before the front arrives, we will see a high in the mid-50s with cloudy skies. However, after the cold front moves through, we will see temps fall into the 40s on Tuesday.

