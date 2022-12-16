Email City Guide
The Weather Pattern is Changing

By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The weather pattern has changed to a cooler one that lasts into next week. However, this cooler pattern will open the door for a colder pattern latter next week. A very strong dip in the jet stream takes place, pulling bitterly cold air out of Siberia and bringing it into the U.S. from December 20th through the 26th. For now, the pattern during this time looks dry.

