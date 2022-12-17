City Lights Parade signals Christmas cheer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Christmas just 9 days away it’s time to get in the holiday spirit, and the annual City Lights Parade in downtown Wichita Falls is what we’ve been waiting for.

Tomorrow is the big day, and this year’s parade has a pretty sweet theme, a Wonka Christmas.

The Downtown Wichita Falls Development team has been hard at work since early Aug. getting the event ready. Thanks to their efforts, thousands of people will get the chance to visit downtown and enjoy some holiday fun.

“It personally warms my heart being involved in something that brings so many families together, making so many memories,” DWFD program director Alisha Hagler said. “Family is the most important so anytime we’re able to enjoy the holidays with family and do something that brings people together is amazing.”

For the team it is an emotional time, as they said seeing the people of Wichita Falls enjoy their work brings a sense of satisfaction.

“I typically get a little emotional during the parade because it’s amazing, you work for months and months, and you don’t see much going on and it’s all kind of behind the scenes,” DWFD marketing director Jeanette Charos said. “When you’re there the day of and you know you spent the last 3 to 4 months on this event and see so many people and families downtown and enjoying the event that you’ve worked so hard on.”

The parade begins Saturday at 7pm, officially bringing the Christmas season to life in downtown Wichita Falls.

