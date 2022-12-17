Email City Guide
Hospice of WF surpasses Tree of Lights campaign goal

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls exceeded its Tree of Lights campaign goal on Friday.

Hospice beat their goal of $300,000. The star on top of the tree on the Southwest Building was lit during our 6 p.m. newscast in honor of reaching that goal.

The Tree of Lights campaign is Hospice of Wichita Falls’ largest annual fundraising campaign. Money raised will go toward ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of the type of illness or financial status.

