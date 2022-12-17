Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

The two people killed in a crash in Arizona have been identified as Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son and grandson. (Source: KPHO)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a sheriff’s son and grandson died in a crash on Friday afternoon.

KPHO reports officers were called to reports of a collision in the Gilbert area involving a pickup truck and a Toyota Corolla at about 3:45 p.m.

According to police, the Toyota appeared to turn in front of the pickup truck while it attempting to make a left turn. The truck then struck the vehicle.

A 22-year-old man and an infant were passengers inside the Toyota. Police said they died at the scene, while the female driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities later identified the 22-year-old as Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, with the infant being the sheriff’s grandchild.

The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured in the crash, according to police. Officers said it appeared he was going the speed limit at the time of the collision but was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police did not immediately identify the pickup truck driver but said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
Autumn Gestes.
Police arrest mother of dead 2-year-old
Ronnie Lang, William Bell, Payton Collier and Ashley Esselborn.
Four indicted for murder of Zachary Wood
The fire is in the 1800 block of Kemp Blvd.
WFFD fights house fire on Kemp
Gabriele Poenitzsch explains what to expect at the Christmas market event.
Farmers Market Association to host annual Christmas event

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 2014, file photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain...
Famed LA mountain lion euthanized following health problems
More than 2 feet of snow was recorded in parts of Vermont and western New York and many...
Snow pummels parts of Northeast; thousands without power
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s
FILE - Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atom bomb, is shown at his study in Princeton...
Oppenheimer wrongly stripped of security clearance, US says