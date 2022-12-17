Tracking Cold Weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The weekend weather doesn’t look bad. Highs both days will be in the 50s with some added clouds by Sunday. There may be a little light rain or a few sprinkles Sunday night or early Monday. Speaking of Monday, it will be the warmest day next week with highs getting up close to 60. Chilly air moves in behind the Monday cold front with highs by Tuesday back in the 40s. The big blast of cold air arrives very early Thursday morning with blustery north winds and falling temperatures. Thursday and Friday will be very cold with real feel temperatures below zero at times. Both of these days will be first alert weather days for the dangerous cold!

