WF Police Officers Association delivers gifts to Children’s Aid Society

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Wichita Falls Police Department, fire department and even a special guest in Santa Claus himself came together to bring the Christmas spirit to kids at the Children’s Aid Society of West Texas.

The Wichita Falls Police Officers Association holds fundraisers throughout the year to buy the gifts that these kids ask for, and with the help of Santa Claus, they are able to deliver them. The joy this program brings to the kids is the reason why they continue to do it year after year.

“It is so wonderful for our kiddos, especially because our kiddos come from a situation of crisis,” Sheila Catron, Children’s Aid Society of West Texas executive director, said. “They have this opportunity to not only see their favorite guest Santa Claus but to also see the police officers and some of the fire department come out and see them in a happy light.”

The Children’s Aid Society of West Texas is still accepting donations. They are asking for outing gift cards like to the movies or other fun things for the kids to do. If you are interested in donating, click here.

