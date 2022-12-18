Email City Guide
City of Lights Parade

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls hosted it’s annual City of Lights Parade downtown Wichita Falls. Hundreds of families came out and tons of cars were in the parade. Kids waited to see Santa and to catch candy.

“I liked when the Grinch came,” said Harper Bron.

“I liked when Santa came,” said Scarlett Bron.

“I like when the Grinch came,” Spencer Bron.

This year’s theme A Wonka Christmas. For some it was their first time attending, for others it’s a family tradition.

“They looked forward to coming this year. We’re hoping for a lot of floats and to see the community all participating and coming out and spending time together,” said Laci Sheen, parade attendee.

Others traveled hours out of town to enjoy the parade.

“I want to see some floats,” said Byrade.

I wanna see some floats too,” said Maison.

“Me too,” said Kynlee.

Three-year-old Brighton Martin attended the event for the first time with her mother.

“I just want her to see what’s going on downtown, enjoy and see the people and see Santa really. Reporter...do you wanna have some fun tonight: Brighton: Yes. Reporter: Do you want to see Santa? Nods head. Why do you want to see Santa? Brighton: Because I love Santa,” said Melissa and Brighton and Martin.

A group of kids even came prepared to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

“I want American Girl doll stuff,” said Harper. “A lego set,” added Scarlett. “I want a school bus,” said Spencer.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

