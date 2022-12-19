Email City Guide
Longtime health director to retire after 21 years

Lou Kreidler has served as the Director of Health for the last 16 years.
By Samantha Forester
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls-Wichita County Director of Health, Lou Kreidler announced her retirement on Monday morning, according to a City of Wichita Falls press release.

Kreidler has been with the health district since 2001 when she was hired as the Director of Nurses. She was promoted to Assistant Health Director in 2004. She has served as the Director of Health for the last 16 years.

During her 21-year tenure, Kreidler has guided the county through several health emergencies, including the Covid-19 surge. One of her biggest accomplishments was the passage of the city’s smoke-free ordinance in 2014.

“It was most rewarding knowing that you can make a difference in an entire community, not just one individual but the entire community,” Kreidler said in the press release.

Kreidler is looking forward to retiring with her husband. She plans to spend her time camping and spending time with her grandchildren.

City Manager Darron Leiker said, “This news is certainly bittersweet. While I’m happy for Lou’s well-deserved retirement, we will miss her steadfast leadership at the Health District immensely. I am very thankful for her dedication and service to this community, and wish her the very best.”

Assistant Director of Health, Amy Fagan will serve as Interim Director of Health until a permanent replacement is named.

