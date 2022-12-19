Man in critical condition after driving into Wichita River

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, patrol responded to an accident at the Wichita Bend Rv Park, 300 Central Fwy. A pickup was southbound on Central Fwy departed the freeway off the embankment, traveled a short distance down the access road, then went off the road and crashed through a grove of small trees into the Wichita River.

The right side of the pickup was partially submerged in the river, with the left side still on the river embankment. The driver was unresponsive when the Wichita Falls Fire Department arrived. WFFD removed the driver from the vehicle and began CPR.

The driver was later transported to United Regional Health Care System and was identified as A 62-year-old man who resides in Guthrie, TX. He was apparently on his way there. The driver was in critical condition Sunday morning.

