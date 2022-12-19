Morningside Luminaries back after a 3 year pause

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a three-year pause brought on by the covid pandemic, the Morningside neighborhood association is bringing back a popular annual tradition to Wichita Falls...

Pat Osoinac, president of the Morningside neighborhood association, shares the history of how the tradition started.

“They started in the late fifties and a woman by the name of sandy golf was the one who had the original idea for the luminary display,” Osoinac said.

Norm Gonzales, treasurer for the Morningside neighborhood association, has been part of the Morningside community for the past 31 years. He has participated in the event every year and is glad to finally hold the event after the long break.

“It feels really good. In turn, being able to reconnect with our neighbors after Covid and bring the community back together. It feels really good,” Gonzales said.

Mark Jackson, a broad member of the Morningside neighborhood homeowner association built a donation box to help with keeping the tradition alive.

“This is all part these the local traditions we ought to do our best to keep up with our traditions,” Jackson said.

Apart from MSU Fantasy of lights and Parade of lights, the Morningside Luminaries is another Texoma tradition that brings the community together.

