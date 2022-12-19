Email City Guide
Tracking Dangerously Cold Weather

By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The weather early this week will continue to be seasonably cool, meaning highs in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 30s. The BIG weather story remains the Siberian Cold Front that arrives on Thursday morning. Strong winds in excess of 40 to 50mph will create harsh weather conditions Thursday night into Friday with temperatures falling into the teens and single digits and wind chills (real feel) will be below zero. For now, it looks like any snow would mainly stay north and east of Texoma.

Temperatures will remain below freezing on Friday and Saturday before climbing above it on Christmas Day. We should see a warm-up after Christmas day.

