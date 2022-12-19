Email City Guide
Tracking the Siberian Air

By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be a little cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s and 50s. All eyes are on a chunk of Siberian air that has broken off and headed south through Canada. This air enters the northern U.S. Wednesday and quickly dives south Wednesday night and first thing Thursday morning into Texoma. Very strong winds behind the front drive’s temperatures into the teens by early afternoon with a real feel (wind chill) below zero. The cold air sticks around into Christmas weekend with temperatures perhaps going above freezing on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. This will be a frigid but dry airmass headed our way.

