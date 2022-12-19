Victory Ministries needs help to continue helping others

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Victory Ministries, a church and food pantry site located in Wichita Falls has spent the last three years teaming with the Wichita Falls Food Bank and Wichita County Health District to serve those in need.

Jelecia Miller, program manager at the Wichita County Public Health District is working with Victory Ministries to help them distribute food. The pantry typically has three volunteers a month but they feed 79 families and 300 individuals. The Wichita County Health District is connected to the pantry via a grant and they provide them with resources like volunteers.

“We look through their pantry and looked at the needs that they have and from that we decided that we were gonna partner with them,” said Miller. “We are in need of freezers and refrigerators and the ones that are commercials then we can eliminate just the standard refrigerators and freezers that would help us not only to be able to store more items but also bring down the cost of electricity and so forth.”

Pastor Salvador Rodriquez of Victory Ministries said they need equipment to continue their efforts. “We are in need of freezers and refrigerators and the ones that are commercials then we can eliminate just the standard refrigerators and freezers that would help us not only to be able to store more items but also bring down the cost of electricity and so forth.”

A couple who travels 40 minutes away is committed to volunteering at the pantry because they know the pantry needs help.

“It is hard work but we don’t notice the hard work because of the joy that we have and so we don’t want to miss it, we don’t want to miss it,” said volunteers, Debbie and Mitch McCann.

The McCanns believe the pantry is in the right location.

“This place is in the middle of the avenues and there is a lot of foot traffic in this neighborhood and we know that we’re strategically positioned,” added Debbie and Mitch McCann.

Until they get the resources they need, Pastor Rodriquez said they’ll continue their mission.

“By the community and for the community and our fellowship is a gap that we want to fill in and serve,” said Rodriquez.

Click here to help Victory Ministries with their wish list.

