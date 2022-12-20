Email City Guide
Frostbite could be upon us this week, here’s how to avoid it

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Talks of fridge cold weather has been a hot topic lately and the dangerous temperatures can be problematic if you aren’t prepared.

John Henderson, coordinator at the Emergency Preparedness of Wichita Falls said it’s a concern he has as the cold weather moves in Thursday and Friday. Henderson believes staying in as much as possible is the safest route people can take. When temperatures drop down to 10 degrees, you are in danger of getting frostbite if you’re not properly clothe. People can feel cold at first, then numbness in their hands, toes, and fingers.

“You need to take more precautions and be more careful and as far as wearing lots of layers, constantly move, stay hydrated, stay away from alcohol as best you can and first and foremost find a warm place to stay,” said firefighter Conner Fletcher of the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

In extreme cases you can lose fingers and toes. Frostbite is a medical emergency and anyone who thinks they might be suffering from frostbite. Frostbite should be checked out by a medical professional.

