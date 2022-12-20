Email City Guide
The Salvation Army to open warming station, emergency shelter

The Salvation Army shelter is located at 403 7th Street.
The Salvation Army shelter is located at 403 7th Street.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls is working to help those experiencing homelessness by providing a warm, safe place to get out of the cold.

The Salvation Army shelter at 403 7th Street is always open and provides overnight shelter for men, women and families all year. The warming station and emergency shelter will be available during the day as well, with the upcoming forecasted cold weather this week.

“On freezing cold days like we are forecast later this week we make arrangements for our building to be open and available during the day as a warming station so that people can come in off the streets and get warm,” said Major Joe Burton of The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls. “They don’t need to register to stay the night and there is no charge for any services at The Salvation Army. We just want those in need to be safe during this cold snap and for them to know that The Salvation Army is here for them.”

The Salvation Army also makes plans to accommodate additional overnight guests when the weather is particularly cold.

