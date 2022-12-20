WFPD arrests 2 on burglary charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested two people Tuesday morning on burglary charges.

Officers were sent to the 1400 block of Burnett Street around 4:20 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary in progress, according to WFPD officials. The caller reportedly told police they saw someone in the house with a flashlight and a vehicle parked out front. The caller also said the owner of the house was not home.

Police arrived and reportedly detained two people from inside the home, identified as 35-year-old Brodie Chandler and 32-year-old Kylie Valenti, both of Wichita Falls.

After investigating, officers found the pair had taken tools and other electronic equipment from the home, according to WFPD officials. The owner of the house came to the scene and reportedly told police he did not know the suspects and they did not have permission to enter his home.

Chandler and Valenti were arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation. Both suspects remain jailed in Wichita County. Valenti’s bond was set at $30,000, while Chandler’s bond has not yet been set.

