Wichita County celebrates Judge Woody Gossom’s retirement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -After more than two decades of serving as Wichita County Judge, Woody Gossom is retiring. County leaders put together a retirement party for Judge Gossom today and he described it as a bittersweet moment.

After 20+ years building relationships with the people you work with, it is expected to have some sad feelings attached when leaving. However, Judge Gossom says he wouldn’t trade out the last 20 years for anything.

“I am excited, and I am sad,” Judge Gossom said. “Today has been great getting to see people come by and share memories, good times, hugs and all of that good stuff.”

Woody Gossom has been Wichita County Judge since 1999, but his tenure is coming to an end. He is retiring, which he says he is ready for, but he is also going to miss serving Wichita County.

“It feels good because we have good team effort and we are like any family, we butt heads, but we have worked things out,” Judge Gossom said. “I think one of the things I am going to miss most is the county judge has a chance to be involved with a lot of people and help get things done.”

County commissioners say they have accomplished a lot alongside Judge Gossom, and it is going to be different without him.

“The last eight years I have served with Judge Gossom as county judge and it has been eventful, exciting, we have done a lot and we saw new things come,” Jeff Watts, Wichita County Commissioner of Precinct 4 said. “It has been a great time and the county has thrived and done extremely well.”

“From a business and personal aspect, I look at him as a mentor, someone to learn from,” Mark Beauchamp, Wichita County Commissioner of Precinct 1 said. “He has been there and done it all.”

He adds that Judge Gossom was the glue that held the county puzzle together.

“A lot of counties don’t have that comradery between the judge and the commissioners and even the commissioners fight at the end of the day and go home mad,” Beauchamp said. “We don’t have that here, never have and that is an attribute to his leadership.”

And apparently Judge Gossom is quite the jokester too.

“The judge loves to tell jokes all the time,” Watts said. “Sometimes he tells stories and sometimes he tells jokes and sometimes you can’t tell the difference between the two, but I enjoy hearing them all the time. He’s got some great ones.”

Jim Johnson is set to take Judge Gossom’s position at the start of the new year, and Judge Gossom says as sad as it is to leave, it is time for a new perspective.

“Jim is going to do a great job, the same with our new Treasurer, our new County Clerk and our new District Clerk,” Judge Gossom said. “It is going to be fine, they will do new things and bring new things and it is time for that.”

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.