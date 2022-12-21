Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Casey White and Vicky White’s romance and jailbreak inspire new movie

The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.
The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.(WAAY, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By WAAY Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The tragic relationship between convicted murderer Casey White and prison guard Vicky White has been made into a movie.

The film titled “Prisoner of Love” is on the streaming platform Tubi and stars Nicholle Tom and Adam Mayfield as the couple.

The two Whites, who coincidentally had the same last name, made national headlines when they went on the run for 11 days earlier this year.

When authorities caught up to them, Vicky White had numerous self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

She later died of what the Indiana Coroner’s Officer deemed a suicide.

Casey White was taken into custody and charged. He is being held in an Alabama correctional facility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash on Sunday.
Man dies after driving into Wichita River
35-year-old Brodie Chandler and 32-year-old Kylie Valenti.
WFPD arrests 2 on burglary charges
Here are some tips to keep in mind.
Tips to stay warm, protect pipes, save energy during winter weather
WF City Council votes no for Farmers Market Association alcohol sales
WF City Council votes no for Farmers Market Association alcohol sales
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Longtime health director to retire after 21 years
Longtime health director to retire after 21 years
Police release video of Pizza Hut burglary
Police release video of Pizza Hut break-in
Harrold ISD superintendent welcomes students as Buddy the Elf
Harrold ISD superintendent welcomes students as Buddy the Elf
Mural dedicated at lift station
Mural dedicated at lift station
The Salvation Army to open warming station, emergency shelter
The Salvation Army to open warming station, emergency shelter