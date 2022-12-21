Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

As flu rages, US releases medicine from national stockpile

Of the three viruses going around, there's vaccines for two, health official Dr. Anthony Fauci said. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctors’ offices around the country.

This year’s flu season has hit hard and early. Some people are even noticing bare shelves at pharmacies and grocery stores when they make a run for over-the-counter medicines as cases have spiked. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the flu has resulted in 150,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 deaths so far this season.

“Jurisdictions will be able to get the support they need to keep Americans healthy as flu cases rise this winter,” Dawn O’Connell, an assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Health and Human Services Department, which oversees the CDC, said in a statement.

States will be able to request doses of the prescription flu medication Tamiflu kept in the Strategic National Stockpile from HHS. The administration is not releasing how many doses will be made available. Antiviral medications were released from the stockpile more than a decade ago during the H1N1, also known as swine flu, pandemic.

Last week, the federal agency also announced it would allow states to dip into statewide stockpiles for Tamiflu, making millions of treatment courses available. Tamiflu can be prescribed to treat flu in people over the age of 2 weeks old.

This flu season is coming on the heels of a nasty spike of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, cases in children and just as COVID-19 cases are climbing — again.

Spot shortages of over-the-counter pain relievers and medicines have been reported at stores around the country, particularly for children. HHS said it is working with states to keep in-demand medicines stocked, and drug makers like Johnson & Johnson report production lines are running around the clock.

CVS Health, for example, has placed a two-product limit on all children’s pain relief products bought through its pharmacies or online. Walgreens is limiting customers online to six purchases of children’s over-the-counter fever reducing products.

The Food and Drug Administration has not reported a shortage of Tamiflu. However, the federal agency says the prescription antibiotic amoxicillin is in short supply due to increased demand.

___

AP Medical Writer Mike Stobbe in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash on Sunday.
Man dies after driving into Wichita River
35-year-old Brodie Chandler and 32-year-old Kylie Valenti.
WFPD arrests 2 on burglary charges
Here are some tips to keep in mind.
Tips to stay warm, protect pipes, save energy during winter weather
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
WF City Council votes no for Farmers Market Association alcohol sales
WF City Council votes no for Farmers Market Association alcohol sales

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talks about the Ukrainian president's address to a joint...
Schumer: Zelenskyy's visit a 'day to remember'
Maximus Williamson posted a final time of 3:39.83, beating the 2002 record set by Phelps of...
High school swimmer breaks record set by Michael Phelps, school says
Authorities in Ohio are looking for a 5-month-old boy after the vehicle he was in was stolen...
Officials continue to search for abducted infant, suspected kidnapper
FILE – Authorities said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.
FTX founder could be sent to US after extradition hearing
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection