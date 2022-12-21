Email City Guide
Harrold ISD superintendent welcomes students as Buddy the Elf

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022
HARROLD, Texas (KAUZ) - The superintendent at Harrold ISD in Wilbarger County had an interesting way to greet students on Wednesday.

Superintendent Cody Patton dressed as the Will Ferrell character Buddy from the movie “Elf” and stood atop the school’s entryway to welcome students to school.

The students had a blast with the surprise.


The students had a blast with the surprise.(Roy Longcrier)

