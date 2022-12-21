High school basketball - Dec. 20. 2022

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the scores and highlights of high school basketball before the holiday break!

Final girls scores:

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Christ Academy 38 Archer City 30 Iowa Park 32 Bowie 53 Mineral Wells 37 Windthorst 47 Henrietta 38 City View 71 Decatur 36 Holliday 63 Bridgeport 39 Nocona 61

ARCHER CITY VS. CHRIST ACADEMY

BOWIE VS. IOWA PARK

Final boys scores:

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Christ Academy 39 Archer City 47 Iowa Park 39 Bowie 53 Putnam City North 76 Hirschi 45 Rider 56 Azle 53

ARCHER CITY VS. CHRIST ACADEMY

BOWIE VS. IOWA PARK

