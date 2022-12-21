Email City Guide
High school basketball - Dec. 20. 2022

Brody Armstrong (3) celebrates after a three pointer.
Brody Armstrong (3) celebrates after a three pointer.(Robyn Hearn/KAUZ)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the scores and highlights of high school basketball before the holiday break!

Final girls scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Christ Academy38Archer City30
Iowa Park32Bowie53
Mineral Wells37Windthorst47
Henrietta38City View71
Decatur36Holliday63
Bridgeport39Nocona61

ARCHER CITY VS. CHRIST ACADEMY

BOWIE VS. IOWA PARK

Final boys scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Christ Academy39Archer City47
Iowa Park39Bowie53
Putnam City North76Hirschi45
Rider56Azle53

ARCHER CITY VS. CHRIST ACADEMY

BOWIE VS. IOWA PARK

