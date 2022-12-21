High school basketball - Dec. 20. 2022
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the scores and highlights of high school basketball before the holiday break!
Final girls scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Christ Academy
|38
|Archer City
|30
|Iowa Park
|32
|Bowie
|53
|Mineral Wells
|37
|Windthorst
|47
|Henrietta
|38
|City View
|71
|Decatur
|36
|Holliday
|63
|Bridgeport
|39
|Nocona
|61
ARCHER CITY VS. CHRIST ACADEMY
BOWIE VS. IOWA PARK
Final boys scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Christ Academy
|39
|Archer City
|47
|Iowa Park
|39
|Bowie
|53
|Putnam City North
|76
|Hirschi
|45
|Rider
|56
|Azle
|53
ARCHER CITY VS. CHRIST ACADEMY
BOWIE VS. IOWA PARK
