How to save plants during cold weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’ve been talking a lot about preparing for this winter weather and now we’re talking about how you can keep plants alive.

Smith’s Gardentown and Wichita Valley Nursey both gave daily tips plant owners can use to keep their indoor and outdoor plants alive when the winter gives us freezing cold weather.

“You should water them heavily before today or tomorrow, before the freeze hits,” said Katherine Smith, owner of Smith’s Gardentown, said.

With strong cold chills approaching the area, protecting plants is something Smith said is possible. Taking precautions and preparing ahead of time can keep plants alive during the bitter cold days.

“Last year in the fall we went from 75 degrees to 15 degrees overnight and the soil was very dry and that hurt a lot of plants. Most of your landscape plants, your roses, your shrubs should be fine. This will not be enough to hurt them,” Smith said.

Julie Shaw and Martha Davis said for outdoor plants, protecting their roots with mulch is necessary.

“If it’s a pot outside, wrap a blanket around it or some plastic to protect that pot. And if it’s elevated, make sure it’s on the ground and that’s gonna help give it a little more protection,” Julie Shaw, Wichita Valley Nursery employee, said.

Some outdoor plants should be covered.

“If you’ve got pansies, they will withstand and live through the cold weather, but they will lose their blooms because it’s gonna be cold enough to hurt their blooms. You can cover them with a frost blanket like this and that will help keep them going where they won’t lose their blooms through this cold spell,” Smith said.

If you’re thinking about landscaping you may want to start now.

“It’s gonna be a lot easier for plants when they’re dormant to transplant them. The hardest time of the year is going to be July and August. The heat is going to be the harder on stuff than the winter, so this is the ideal time to plant stuff,” Martha Davis, Wichita Valley Nursery employee, said.

Smith said anything in a pot will freeze, and moving those pots into a garage would help out a lot. With the cold weather only lasting a day or two, she said we’ll be okay with the helpful tips provided.

