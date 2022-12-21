Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Mural dedicated at lift station

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Located on Midwestern Parkway off of the intersection of Irving Place, Lift Station #25 received a makeover in the form of a mural. The City of Wichita Falls and the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture celebrated the new mural on Tuesday.

Aaron Soto, the artist selected to pain the lift station, beautified the building with paintings of animals and flowers.

“Just paying homage to the native species that are around Texas and the species I grew up really loving and I was a wild child running through the pasture whenever I was growing up and so it’s really just about bringing attention to the natural beauty that we live in,” Soto said.

City officials hope this project will help beautify structures around town.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash on Sunday.
Man dies after driving into Wichita River
35-year-old Brodie Chandler and 32-year-old Kylie Valenti.
WFPD arrests 2 on burglary charges
Here are some tips to keep in mind.
Tips to stay warm, protect pipes, save energy during winter weather
WF City Council votes no for Farmers Market Association alcohol sales
WF City Council votes no for Farmers Market Association alcohol sales
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Longtime health director to retire after 21 years
Longtime health director to retire after 21 years
Mural dedicated at lift station
Mural dedicated at lift station
The Salvation Army to open warming station, emergency shelter
The Salvation Army to open warming station, emergency shelter
Here are some tips to keep in mind.
Tips to stay warm, protect pipes, save energy during winter weather