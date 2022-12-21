Mural dedicated at lift station

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Located on Midwestern Parkway off of the intersection of Irving Place, Lift Station #25 received a makeover in the form of a mural. The City of Wichita Falls and the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture celebrated the new mural on Tuesday.

Aaron Soto, the artist selected to pain the lift station, beautified the building with paintings of animals and flowers.

“Just paying homage to the native species that are around Texas and the species I grew up really loving and I was a wild child running through the pasture whenever I was growing up and so it’s really just about bringing attention to the natural beauty that we live in,” Soto said.

City officials hope this project will help beautify structures around town.

