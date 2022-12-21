Tips to stay warm, protect pipes, save energy during winter weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls and Atmos Energy have provided tips to protect your pipes, conserve energy and stay safe during winter weather.

The City of Wichita Falls has provided tips to protect your pipes during freezing temperatures:

Outdoor Prevention

Disconnect drain and garden hoses from water faucets - this will help prevent the faucets from freezing

Cover outside faucets with an insulating faucet cover

If faucet covers cannot be found, wrap the faucet in t-shirts or rags, cover the fabric insulation with some plastic bags and then duct tape it into place

Insulate and/or heat tape any exposed water piping located outside

Indoor Prevention

Insulate any exposed piping under sinks and inside cabinets

Seal or caulk cracks near piping that could allow cold air in from the outside, such as dryer vents or water pipes

Keep garage doors closed completely - this will keep cold air from entering the house

Open cabinet doors to allow heat from the house to circulate and keep the pipes warm

As a last resort, let the faucets drip - as water conservation is important in Wichita Falls, this should only be used as a last resort to prevent freezing pipes

Here’s what the City of Wichita Falls recommends doing if your pipes freeze:

The best course of action is to contact a plumber so the pipe can be safely thawed and any ruptures repaired immediately

If your water pipes rupture and water is entering the house, use your private shutoff valve to turn off the water - if you do not have a private shutoff valve, or if you cannot find it, call the City of Wichita Falls Utility Collections Division or the Water Distribution offices for an emergency turn off at the meter; there is a $30 fee for emergency service, which will be added to the next month’s utility bill, while service to turn the water back on is free

Atmos Energy provided the following tips to keep warm and stay safe during the winter weather:

Never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home

Protect natural gas meters - natural gas meters are weatherproof, however, to ensure the meter keeps working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom or brush; never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object

Safely remove snow from vents for dryers and other natural gas equipment - blocked vents for dryers and other gas appliances can lead to a dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide gas

Minimize the risk of frozen pipes - leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside

If you think you smell gas, act fast - leave the area immediately and call 911 from a safe distance and the Atmos Energy emergency number (866) 322-8667

Atmos Energy also provided the following tips to conserve energy:

Every degree makes a difference - save energy and money by lowering your thermostat to at least 68 degrees and 58 degrees when you are away from home

Don’t forget the water heater - lower your water heater temperature to 120 degrees or set your temperature dial to normal or medium

Harness the power of the sun - open curtains on your south facing windows during the day to allow sunlight to naturally heat your home, and close them at night to reduce the chill from cold windows

Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning - leaving the damper open is like keeping a window wide open – warm air goes right up the chimney

Change furnace filters once a month during winter - dirty air filters can lead to dust, dirt, and grime buildup on the heating components, causing the furnace to use more energy and increasing the risk of a malfunction

Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use

Make sure air registers and vents are not blocked by furniture or equipment for proper airflow

Install a smart or programmable thermostat to automatically control your heating and cooling temperatures

Hire a qualified professional to conduct regular maintenance and filter replacement on your HVAC systems

Weatherize your building by sealing gaps and cracks in windows, doors, exterior walls, and roof penetrations with caulk or weather stripping

