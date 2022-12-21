Email City Guide
Tracking Brutally Cold Weather

By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Siberian cold front will surge southward Wednesday and arrive here first thing Thursday morning. Strong north winds and an extreme drop in temperatures into the teens and single digits can be expected immediately behind the front. Real feel temperatures will be below zero into early Friday. Actual temperatures by early Friday morning may also drop down into the single digits across much of the area. The frigid weather lasts into Christmas Eve with a rebound in temperatures on Christmas Day and into next week. The overall forecast looks dry.

