YMCA, WFHA gives Christmas gifts to families

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s the season of giving and the Wichita Falls Housing Authority partnered with the YMCA to do just that.

The YMCA sponsored 40 families at the housing authority, helping 160 people. They held a Christmas party on Tuesday for the families to pick up the gifts.

The party provided a space for the community to come together and enjoy the Christmas cheer. Families were given cookies to decorate and a hot chocolate to wash them down.

“Every child deserves to wake up on Christmas and have that joy of childhood and the Christmas spirit of opening at least one gift,” Paris Ward, Ross Program coordinator, said. “But our kids today, they got multiple gifts, so we’re really excited about that.”

Each family was given a bag of gifts to make sure their children had a gift under the tree. Christmas is just five days away, so those presents got here just in time.

