Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

YMCA, WFHA gives Christmas gifts to families

By Blake Hill
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s the season of giving and the Wichita Falls Housing Authority partnered with the YMCA to do just that.

The YMCA sponsored 40 families at the housing authority, helping 160 people. They held a Christmas party on Tuesday for the families to pick up the gifts.

The party provided a space for the community to come together and enjoy the Christmas cheer. Families were given cookies to decorate and a hot chocolate to wash them down.

“Every child deserves to wake up on Christmas and have that joy of childhood and the Christmas spirit of opening at least one gift,” Paris Ward, Ross Program coordinator, said. “But our kids today, they got multiple gifts, so we’re really excited about that.”

Each family was given a bag of gifts to make sure their children had a gift under the tree. Christmas is just five days away, so those presents got here just in time.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash on Sunday.
Man dies after driving into Wichita River
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’
35-year-old Brodie Chandler and 32-year-old Kylie Valenti.
WFPD arrests 2 on burglary charges
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls
back after three year pause
Morningside Luminaries back after a 3 year pause

Latest News

Here are some tips to keep in mind.
Tips to stay warm, protect pipes, save energy during winter weather
“You should water them heavily before today or tomorrow, before the freeze hits."
How to save plants during cold weather
WF City Council votes no for Farmers Market Association alcohol sales
WF City Council votes no for Farmers Market Association alcohol sales
35-year-old Brodie Chandler and 32-year-old Kylie Valenti.
WFPD arrests 2 on burglary charges