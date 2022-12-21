Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Zoo treating critically ill mountain lion cub rescued from homeowner’s yard

Wildlife officials rescued the critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and...
Wildlife officials rescued the critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and veterinarians named her Holly for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday.(Oakland Zoo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and veterinarians named her “Holly” for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday.

A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday and alerted the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the zoo said in a Twitter thread. Wildlife officials waited to see whether the cub’s mother would return and took the animal to the zoo when she did not.

The zoo’s veterinarians estimate that the cub is three to four months old and critically ill. She was treated with fluids, vitamins and medication. While that improved the cub’s bloodwork, she still isn’t standing or moving around often, the zoo said.

“We are hopeful she continues to improve but are taking it very much day by day,” the zoo said.

The goal is to release animals back into the wild but with severely sick or young cubs like Holly, the zoo said, veterinarians are dedicated to “caring for them until they recover enough to find suitable forever homes.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the crash on Sunday.
Man dies after driving into Wichita River
35-year-old Brodie Chandler and 32-year-old Kylie Valenti.
WFPD arrests 2 on burglary charges
Here are some tips to keep in mind.
Tips to stay warm, protect pipes, save energy during winter weather
WF City Council votes no for Farmers Market Association alcohol sales
WF City Council votes no for Farmers Market Association alcohol sales
Woman arrested for April burglary in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Longtime health director to retire after 21 years
Longtime health director to retire after 21 years
Mural dedicated at lift station
Mural dedicated at lift station
The Salvation Army to open warming station, emergency shelter
The Salvation Army to open warming station, emergency shelter
An Anne Arundel County police sergeant freed a deer that got its antlers stuck in a fence.
Caught on cam: Police officer frees deer caught in fence
FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested last week in the Bahamas.
FTX founder agrees to extradition, expected to fly to US